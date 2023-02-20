Powerful circles have handed over economy to clowns: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday that there is serious concern in the world media about the deteriorating situation of Pakistan’s economy while powerful circles have handed over Pakistan’s economy to the clowns. PTI leader said in his tweet that there is serious concern in the global media about the deteriorating situation of the Pakistani economy.
Fawad Chaudhry said that instead of saving the economy, the thought of doing political harm to Imran Khan continues and the powerful circles have handed over the Pakistani economy to the clowns. He said that instead of laughing, his speech now brings tears. “The bigger the joker in the current government is, the bigger the position he gets,” he said.
