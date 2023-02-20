CITY PULSE

Dialogues with the Last Dialogue
The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ghulam Hussain (Guddu). Titled ‘Dialogues with the Last Dialogue’, the show will run at the gallery until February 23. Contact 0300-8208108 for more information.
Raqs-e-Haq
The ArtCiti gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Khalid Khan (Kaay). Titled ‘Raqs-e-Haq’, the show will run at the gallery until February 21. Contact 021-35250495 for more information.
Zia Mohyeddin Festival
The National Academy of Performing Arts (Napa) is holding ‘Zia Mohyeddin Festival’ to celebrate the life and achievements of the academy’s founder. The event will run at Napa’s Zia Mohyeddin Theatre from February 22 to February 25. Contact 021-35693701 for more information.
Islam and Modernism
The VM Art Gallery, in collaboration with Grosvenor Gallery, London, is holding the book launch of ‘Islam and Modernism’ by Rasheed Araeen at 3pm on February 25. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.
Blue, The Sound Medicine
ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Fatimah Agha.
Titled ‘Blue, The Sound Medicine’, the show will run at the gallery from February 21 to March 2. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.
Body Ecologies
The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Bibi Hajra, Marium Habib, Misha Japanwala, Sanie Bokhari and Sophia Balagamwala. Titled ‘Body Ecologies’, the show will run at the gallery from February 21 to March 2. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.
KARACHI: Mr. M. Bashir Janmohammed, Chairman, Pak-Malaysia Business Council of the FPCCI, hosted Dinner for High...
A man hailing from Mirpurkhas was killed in the outskirts of Karachi on the night between Saturday and Sunday.The man...
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Sunday held a camp at the Insaf House, the party’s secretariat in Karachi, on...
The Sindh High Court has directed the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency to use all its powers and means to...
The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ghulam Hussain . Titled ‘Dialogues with the...
Sindh Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon on Sunday visited the house of martyred Karachi Police Office ...
Comments