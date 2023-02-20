CITY PULSE

Dialogues with the Last Dialogue

The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ghulam Hussain (Guddu). Titled ‘Dialogues with the Last Dialogue’, the show will run at the gallery until February 23. Contact 0300-8208108 for more information.

Raqs-e-Haq

The ArtCiti gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Khalid Khan (Kaay). Titled ‘Raqs-e-Haq’, the show will run at the gallery until February 21. Contact 021-35250495 for more information.

Zia Mohyeddin Festival

The National Academy of Performing Arts (Napa) is holding ‘Zia Mohyeddin Festival’ to celebrate the life and achievements of the academy’s founder. The event will run at Napa’s Zia Mohyeddin Theatre from February 22 to February 25. Contact 021-35693701 for more information.

Islam and Modernism

The VM Art Gallery, in collaboration with Grosvenor Gallery, London, is holding the book launch of ‘Islam and Modernism’ by Rasheed Araeen at 3pm on February 25. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.

Blue, The Sound Medicine

ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Fatimah Agha.

Titled ‘Blue, The Sound Medicine’, the show will run at the gallery from February 21 to March 2. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.

Body Ecologies

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Bibi Hajra, Marium Habib, Misha Japanwala, Sanie Bokhari and Sophia Balagamwala. Titled ‘Body Ecologies’, the show will run at the gallery from February 21 to March 2. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.