Six held for robbing cash van in Korangi

Six suspects were arrested on Sunday for allegedly involved in robbing a cash van of a private pharmaceutical company in Karachi.

Police said the van driver was among the arrested suspects. On February 14, cash amounting to more than Rs400,000 was snatched at gunpoint from the cash van of the Indus Pharma in the Korangi area.

A case was registered at the Korangi Industrial Area police station. Police and the Rangers initiated investigations and arrested six suspects, including the van driver, and also recovered some stolen cash and mobile phones from their possession.

During the investigations, it was revealed that the van driver, Kashif, was the mastermind of the robbery. Police said that in addition to six pistols and as many mobile phones, they also the stolen cash worth Rs360,000 from their possession.

The arrested accomplices of Kashif were identified as Adnan, Zaheer, Salman, Abdullah and Umar. Police said that it had also been revealed that the suspects used to commit robberies by getting jobs in factories. Further investigations are under way.

Suicide

A government official allegedly committed suicide on Sunday by shooting himself in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area. Police and rescue volunteers reached the house after they received the report of a suicide in a residential apartment in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 10.

The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where the deceased person was identified as 55-year-old Ashfaq Memon, son of Yar Muhammad Memon. Police said the initial investigations suggested that the deceased person had committed suicide by shooting himself apparently over a family dispute, but they were investigating the case from different angles.