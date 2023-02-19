Murdoch called stolen US election claims crazy

NEW YORK: Rupert Murdoch described allegations that the 2020 US election was stolen from Donald Trump as “damaging” and “crazy” even as his Fox News channel continued to air the claims, according to filings from a defamation lawsuit against the network.

The billionaire media mogul, who owns Fox, repeatedly emailed his concerns to Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott during the chaotic weeks and months following the election, as some US states took days to count votes and Trump railed that the process was rigged, according to the filing.

The messages were part of a court filing from voting technology group

Dominion asking a Delaware judge to rule in its favour on a $1.6bn defamation claim brought against Fox in March 2021.

In recent months the company deposed Murdoch as well as several central figures at the network about its election coverage, in which some

Trump allies, including lawyers Rudy Giuliani and

Sidney Powell, claimed voting machines made by Dominion were rigged and that the company had worked for Hugo Chávez, the late Venezuelan leader.