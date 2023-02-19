USC hikes prices of various items

ISLAMABAD: The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) on Saturday increased the prices of various items, including formula milk for children, diapers, soap and other goods. The notification on the price hike had been issued.

According to the notification, the USC brands across the country had increased their prices and the price increase will be implemented immediately.

As per the notification, the per litre price of oil has been increased to Rs1,170. In addition, one litre of fruit juice has become costlier by Rs70, and a 336-gram pack of noodles has now a price tag of Rs425. According to the notification, the price of branded corn oil has been increased by up to Rs300 per litre, and the oil now costs Rs1,170 per litre.

According to the notification, the price of ketchup has been increased by up to Rs50 and the prices of children’s diapers have been increased by up to Rs350. The price of 650 milliliter shampoo has been increased by up to Rs210, and one kilogram of laundry powder has become more expensive by up to Rs59. The price of 130 grams of soap increased by Rs30, hand wash Rs21, toilet roll Rs10 and a box of tissue paper by Rs43. The Utility Stores have also raised the prices of body wash, garlic sauce, chicken, and cheese noodles.