KP governor says court respectable but cannot summon him

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Haji Ghulam Ali said on Saturday that the court is respectable for him but it could not summon him.
Talking to media men here Saturday, he said the court takes up only pure constitutional points and gives decision under it.
In the first letter, Election Commission of Pakistan was asked to make consultation with the institutions concerned. “My point was taken as a joke,” he said.
He indicated that ECP chairman had also said no institution is cooperating with him. “All from civil judges to justice are respectable for me. I am the constitutional head. I can call any person from the province,” he said. He further said MNAs now too had gone to high court for return of their resignations.
