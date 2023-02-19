Pakistan calls for OIC emergency meeting to discuss Turkiye quake

ANKARA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should immediately convene an emergency meeting to discuss and decide on an immediate relief package for the people of Turkey.

A massive earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria killed more than 45,000, left millions homeless and sparked a huge relief effort.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency, the prime minister said to serve the suffering humanity in the quake-hit country, the OIC should immediately convene a meeting so that all the Muslim countries could decide on an immediate relief package for Turkey. The Pakistani premier also urged the international community to play its role as the country needed their support.

He cautioned that a similar situation could arise somewhere else, so the global community should accept the challenge and with collective efforts, support the quake victims.

The premier said that it was not a question of point scoring or taking sides. “It is high time for the international community to come forward and contribute whatever they can for the rehabilitation of the earthquake-affected people,” he added.

He said President Erdogan was leading from the front along with his team. Undaunted by the extreme weather conditions, they were marching forward with a sense of purpose, he said. “Things are extremely difficult, but the resolve of the Turkish nation is strong,” he said adding, the Turkish nation, in the past, had fought for their freedom by offering sacrifices. “Out of this challenge, there is an opportunity, and no doubt, they will convert this destruction into a wonderful construction,” the prime minister opined. The prime minister said Pakistan and Turkey were like two souls and one heart.

The premier said that Pakistan had already sent 500 tonnes of relief goods through different commercial flights and via Pakistan Air Force planes. He added that he hopes that Pakistan would be able to send something like 1,300 tonnes of relief goods by the end of this month and 1,700 tonnes in March.

“Our rescue teams were able to rescue 14 people from the rubble. But this devastation is beyond imagination,” he added.

Lauding the leadership qualities of President Erdogan, PM Shehbaz expressed optimism that his government would come out of the crises, adding the people of Pakistan stood in complete solidarity with the Turkish people.

About the close ties between the two countries, the prime minister said that their hearts beat together, though they spoke different languages, but understood each other. They were like families. “That is the spirit and motivation, it goes back to centuries,” he further elaborated.