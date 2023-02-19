PTI Jail Bharo Tehreek schedule: 200 workers, six ex-MPs to court arrest daily from 22nd: Ejaz Chaudhry

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) focal person for Jail Bharo Tehreek, Ejaz Chaudhry, has said that 200 party activists and six former members of the assemblies will court arrest daily, starting from February 22 in Lahore, and continuing till March 1, 2023, in protest against the oppressive regime.

Speaking to the media at the party head-office here, he said the purpose of Jail Bharo Tehreek was to end the violation of the Constitution in the country. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition government were refusing to follow the Constitution and implement the court decisions, he said and regretted that the time for announcing a date for the Punjab Assembly elections had ended. “Why the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa governor, who had signed the assembly dissolution summary, not giving the election date,” he questioned.

Providing details of the Jail Bharo Tehreek, he said a list of volunteers, who would court arrest, had already been prepared.

As per the schedule, the PTI activists would court arrest in Peshawar on Feb 23, in Rawalpindi on Feb 24, in Multan on Feb 25, in Gujranwala on Feb 26, in Sargodha on Feb 27, in Sahiwal on Feb 28 and in Faisalabad on March 1.

Ejaz Chaudhry said the PTI would stage sit-ins if the authorities did not arrest them.

He said the reason for the recent wave of terrorism in the country was poor policies of the rulers. Rana Sanaullah should be arrested for defaming the judiciary and judges, he said and added that the Sharif family had always adopted this kind of behaviour. “They either buy judges or get the judicial benches dissolved,” said Ejaz Chaudhry.