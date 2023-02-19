SNGPL board suspends MD Hamdani

ISLAMABAD: In a rare development, the SNGPL board has suspended its managing director Ali Javed Hamdani with immediate effect by taking back the power of attorney.

Hamdani would stay suspended till the inquiry into alleged charges is completed. After the inquiry, the decision of his restoration or revival will be taken. In his place, Amer Tufail, DMD, has been given the charge of acting Managing Director. Interestingly, Tufail also discharged services as acting MD thrice in the past.

According to a notification issued on Saturday, the Board of Directors of the company in their meeting held on February 18, 2023 passed the order that Ali J. Hamdani shall cease to exercise any of his powers as MD, with immediate effect till the Board and/or committee appointed by it, expeditiously completes its review of the matters discussed in the meeting.

The Board also revoked the Power of Attorney in his favour till further orders and delegated the power of attorney to Amer Tufail, DMD(S), being the senior-most officer with immediate effect. It was further resolved that Amer Tufail, DMD(S), will exercise all powers/functions conferred thereon as per law and as required as Acting MD. Pursuant to the above, the notification further states, all employees are directed to note the above change and act accordingly in letter and spirit.

It is also directed to ensure smooth operations and continuity of the business through respective Head of Departments/SGMs.

Hamdani, while talking to The News, said the board cannot suspend him as there was no provision in the companies act to suspend an MD. “The MD cannot either be appointed or removed, so the action is totally illegal. More importantly, the appointing authority is the prime minister of Pakistan and he can terminate the services of the managing director.”