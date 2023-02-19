Bajwa wanted TTP families resettled in Pakistan: Mazari

ISLAMABAD: PTI senior leader Dr Shireen Mazari has claimed that former army chief (retired) General Qamar Javed Bajwa wanted to “resettle” members of the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the country, following Afghan Taliban’s takeover of Kabul in August 2021.

The PTI leader made the claims during a tv talk show on Saturday.

Mazari said, “Bajwa at one point brought up the issue (of Taliban) — General Faiz was also present at the time — that there are Pakistani nationality families in the TTP who want to return to the country. “If they accept the Constitution and lay down their arms, something should be done for some sort of resettlement and talks should be held.”

The PTI leader added a meeting was called as the resettlement suggestion had caused an “immediate reaction from the elected PTI members”. Mazari said the PTI had demanded that first, a consensus should be reached and then a dialogue with the TTP should be initiated. She then lamented that afterwards, the PTI government was ousted and the current government “did not care about what dialogue was to be held with whom”.

The former MNA asserted that the blame for failing to deal with the TTP would “fall not on us but the imported government” She insisted that Gen Faiz had made a visit “in the beginning to talk to the Afghan government” and not the Taliban.