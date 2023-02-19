Comment: Success of PTI’s court arrest campaign linked to restoration of CCPO Dogar

ISLAMABAD: The start of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s court arrest movement (Jail Bharo tehrik) banks on the restoration and assuming of duties by Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar.

The decision for starting of the movement was taken in view of the assured reinstatement of the police officer who is known for his “close association” with the former provincial chief minister of Punjab and who is actively siding with the PTI chief and itching for joining the party. Well-placed sources told The News on Saturday evening that the PTI’s decision to kick start the movement from Lahore and concentrate on Lahore was a well thought out plan of the PTI chairman who had in mind that by Wednesday Ghulam Mahmood Dogar would assume the charge of Lahore police.

Interestingly a leaked audio of conversation between the police officer and former lady provincial minister of the PTI on Saturday did refer to the comfort that would be provided to the party chairman in the wake of assuming the assignment by the said police officer. The observers are of the view that the PTI couldn’t dare to start the movement in the presence of an impartial and neutral police chief of Lahore since it would be difficult for the party zealots to play “carefree” in the agitational movement in the presence of an impartial police chief. A friendly police chief would be a great support for the PTI workers who would be “handled” with enormous care during the arrest phase and later consigning them to the confinement.

A source told this scribe that no police officer could sustain without the blessings of the provincial administration. Lahore will have a neutral and honest CCPO as the provincial government would make the appointment with the consultation of the provincial police chief in a couple of days. The appointment is the prerogative of the provincial administration, he indicated.

A source close to the PTI chief wen contacted late Saturday evening regarding the development was reluctant to offer comments, said that PTI chairman is a fearless leader who isn’t pushed about appointment of any police officer. The movement is part of his earlier planned strategy that would spread to different parts of the country. The source was reluctant in responding the query about Imran Khan’s house arrest by saying that “he is unwell and has health issues.”