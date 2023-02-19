Turkish internet bites back at state after deadly quake

ISTANBUL: Nothing is ever deleted or forgotten on the internet. Turkish officials learned that the hard way when grieving users began sharing old tweets and videos embarrassing for the government after last week´s disastrous earthquake. One clip shows President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulating officials for adopting an amnesty law in 2018 forgiving faults in nearly six million buildings that failed safety regulations.
