Sunday February 19, 2023
World

Turkish internet bites back at state after deadly quake

By AFP
February 19, 2023

ISTANBUL: Nothing is ever deleted or forgotten on the internet. Turkish officials learned that the hard way when grieving users began sharing old tweets and videos embarrassing for the government after last week´s disastrous earthquake. One clip shows President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulating officials for adopting an amnesty law in 2018 forgiving faults in nearly six million buildings that failed safety regulations.

