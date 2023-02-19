Al-Qaeda swapped prisoners with Huthis in Yemen

DUBAI: Al-Qaeda said on Saturday it had swapped prisoners with the Iran-backed Huthi rebels in Yemen, retrieving two of its fighters in the exchange, SITE Intelligence Group reported.

Two Huthi prisoners were traded for al-Qaeda jihadists al-Qaqa al-Bihani and Muwahhid al-Baydhnani on February 14, al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) was quoted as saying.

AQAP, and rival militants loyal to the Islamic State group, have thrived in the chaos of Yemen´s civil war, which pits the Saudi-backed government against Iran-allied Huthi rebels.

The United States considers AQAP among the most dangerous branches of the global jihadist network.

A security source in the Huthi-controlled Yemeni capital Sanaa confirmed the prisoner exchange to AFP, but gave no further details.

According to SITE, two Huthi prisoners were released as part of the swap.

Yemen has been wracked by conflict since 2015, when a Saudi-led coalition intervened to back the government after the Huthis seized control of the capital Sanaa and large swathes of the country.

The conflict has since killed tens of thousands of people and triggered what the United Nations terms the world´s worst humanitarian crisis, with millions of people displaced.