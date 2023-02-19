UN says AI poses ‘serious risk’ for human rights

GENEVA: The United Nations rights chief on Saturday warned that recent advances in artificial intelligence posed a grave threat to human rights and called for safeguards to prevent violations.

This week more than 60 nations including the United States and China called for regulating AI in defence to ensure it “does not undermine international security, stability and accountability”.

There have been increasing concerns over things such as AI-guided drones, ´slaughterbots´ that can kill with no human intervention and the risk that artificial intelligence could escalate a military conflict.