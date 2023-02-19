Authorities asked to ensure provision of subsidised flour

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Muhammad Ali Shah on Saturday directed officials concerned for the provision of an uninterrupted supply of subsidised flour to the public in a transparent and systematic manner.

He said this in a meeting held at the deputy commissioner’s office at Saidu Sharif, Swat. Additional Deputy Commissioner Swat Sohail Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Babuzai Asghar Surani, other officers of the district administration and officials of Food Department were also present. A briefing was given by the food officials on the availability, delivery, and accessibility of government’s subsidised flour to the public. Matters related to flourmills were also discussed at the meeting.

The caretaker minister asked to continuously monitor the availability of flour, monitor supply from flour fills on a daily basis, keep a constant eye on quality and quantity, and take into account public complaints regarding distribution networks and procedures.

The caretaker minister Muhammad Ali Shah said that people should get quality flour easily. He said that people were complaining about the distribution system, which needs to be improved. He directed authorities to distribute flour transparently and without any discrimination at the village council level.

The caretaker minister said that Ramazan was drawing near, and there is a need for more measures to ensure the commodity’s supply. The caretaker minister directed the food authorities to systematically monitor the situation in the flourmills and said that flour should be released from the flourmills as per the quality formula and strict action should be taken in case of adulteration.