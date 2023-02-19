Dasu Hydropower Project: Drivers go on strike against non-payment

of arrears

By our correspondent

MANSEHRA: The drivers and transporters working with Chinese engineers and other staff at the Dasu Hydropower Project on Saturday went on strike to demand payment of arrears.

The drivers of rented vehicles didn’t take foreigners to their respective working sites of the 4320 megawatts Dasu Hydropower Project that affected the work on the mega energy project being executed in the Upper Kohistan district with financial assistance from the World Bank and other lending agencies.

They also parked their rented vehicles at Zaal camp at the Dasu Dam site in protest and demanded an immediate release of their overdue amount for the last four consecutive months.

The protesters said that they wouldn’t provide the services to the Chinese engineers and workers until their arrears were paid.

The drivers and transporters had warned management on Feb 8, 2023, not take foreigners to their respective sites if their demands were not met.

Meanwhile, the families of the Saglu area affected by the Dasu hydropower project staged a sit-in and demanded the Wapda to release their payments for the rehabilitation process.

They raised slogans in support of their demands and said that they had been assured by the Wapda and district administration for the last one-year that their payments would be released but to no avail.