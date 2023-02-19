Closure of road protested in Bajaur

KHAR: The local residents staged a protest against the closure of road and annexing its property to the police station in Lagharai area in Mamond tehsil in Bajaur tribal district on Saturday.

The enraged residents also blocked the Lagharai-Inayat Killay road for vehicular traffic to protest the government decision of closing the road and turning its land into a police station.

Addressing the protesters, Khan Sher, Salman, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf activist Najeeb Khan, Ikram Khan and others said that the government must reverse the decision as they had no other alternate route for access to markets, educational institutions, hospitals and farming.

They said that earlier, the officials of district administration had visited the area and agreed to keep the road open to facilitate the local residents but now the administration had changed its mind.

The speakers alleged that land of road was being included in the police station to be established in the area.

They vowed the government would resist tooth and nail if the road was kept blocked.