Court is respectable but it cannot summon me: KP governor

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Haji Ghulam Ali said on Saturday that the court is respectable for him but it could not summon him.
Talking to media men here Saturday, he said the court takes up only pure constitutional point and gives decision under it. In the first letter, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was asked to make consultation with the institutions concerned. “My point was taken as a joke,” he said.
He indicated that ECP chairman had also said, “No institution is cooperating with it.”
“All from civil judge to justice are respectable for me. I am constitutional head. I can call any person from the province,” he said.
He further said MANs now too had gone to high court for return of their resignations.
