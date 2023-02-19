86,550 kids to be vaccinated in Tank: official

TANK: Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khan on Saturday visited various union councils to inspect the ongoing polio campaign in the district and said that 86,550 children were being vaccinated during the drive.

The official inspected arrangements for the polio campaign in the city, Pai, and Gul Imam areas and spoke to the health workers and security personnel about any problems being faced in the drive. On the occasion, Hameedullah said that all-out efforts were being made to make the campaign a success and to purge Tank district of the poliovirus. He directed the workers to ensure the vaccination of all children in their respective areas. He said that during the ongoing drive in Tank, they have a target to vaccinate 86550 children and 640 teams of health workers were engaged in the vaccination activities.