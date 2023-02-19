Medical camp held in Kaghan valley

MANSEHRA: District administration, along with a nongovernmental organisation, held a two-day medical camp in Kaghan valley.

According to organisers, over 2,000 people, including men, women and children, were examined and provided medicines at no cost.

Deputy Commissioner Bilal Shahid, Kaghan Development Authority Chairman Aimal Zaman and Director General Tariq Khan also visited the camp.

“Such medical camps for people of Kaghan valley are encouraging and the district administration will invite more NGOs to hold such medical camps for people of remote parts, particularly women and children,” said Bilal.

KDA chairman Zaman said that though upper parts of the valley were blocked because of heavy snowfall, people in lower parts were suffering from skin and other diseases caused by the cold weather.