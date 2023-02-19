Shaukat blames govt for political instability

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has condemned the attack on Karachi police chief office and said political instability was increasing due to the frivolous attitude of the ‘imported’ rulers.

Former provincial and party spokesperson Shaukat Yousafzai in his video message paid tribute to the Sindh police and security agencies for bravely and courageously fighting the terrorists.

“The strategy is not visible. On the Peshawar incident, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ridiculed us for not giving resources to the police,” he said.

“If political point-scoring was to be done, we could also have questioned this incident of terrorism in Karachi because PSL matches are being held in Karachi and the eyes of

the whole world are there. But we will not do that because the country is facing terrorism, our army, our police and other security agencies are fighting it bravely in a very professional manner,” he added.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that Karachi should have been made more secure because of the PSL.

“But, unfortunately, Rana Sanaullah is not concerned about this, his entire focus is on arresting Imran Khan. And a heavy force of police is sitting for the arrest of Imran Khan,” he said.

Peace, prosperity and political stability are not their priorities, he said.

The PTI leader said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been facing terrorism for more than 20 years and Karachi was also a target of

terrorists. “We have to ensure the security of our country together with the security agencies. Therefore, the imported rulers should not play with the integrity of the country, the implementation of the constitution of Pakistan should be ensured and general elections should be announced immediately in the country so that political stability can be brought,” he said.

He added the economy can be improved through political stability.