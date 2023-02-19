IGP for use of technology to counter terror attacks

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police chief has said they are focusing on the use of technology, including thermal imaging devices and closed-circuit television cameras, to thwart terrorist attacks.

A number of attacks were repulsed in southern districts after the movement of the militants was observed in advance via thermal imaging scopes provided to a few remote posts and police stations recently.

He said the force was also introducing the use of biometrics at entrances of police offices to tighten security.

“Technology is a shot in the arm for law enforcement. We have adopted the wholehearted approach to use technology to improve policing. Humans can make an error but machines don’t,” Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan told The News.

He added that police needed more thermal imaging devices to repulse attacks as they can hit only when they see something during the night. He continued that efforts were being made to provide more thermal imaging scopes as well as technology and resources to police stations and posts that were vulnerable.

Militants targeted a number of policemen with thermal scope guns after which around 40 of these devices were provided to the force a few weeks back to keep a check on suspicious movement in their areas. Around 700 other thermal imaging scopes for guns are said to be provided to the cops in coming days.

The new IGP was of the view that Artificial Intelligence needs to be used in protecting premier establishments.

“Biometric devices and pop up barriers at the entrances of Category A establishments will improve the security of the important buildings and will help avoid past like lapses and major attacks,” said Akhtar Hayat Khan.

A security lapse in the Peshawar Police Lines attack recently claimed the highest number of lives of policemen in any single attack. On Saturday, the IGP ordered a revised two-layer security arrangement for all the police headquarters, training institutes and other important buildings in the wake of attacks on police headquarters in Peshawar

and Karachi.

“We need more CCTV cameras for better monitoring and improved security. Apart from installation of more CCTV cameras at important places in KP, connecting commercial and other private departmental feeds of CCTV cameras with law enforcement agencies via the internet will improve the situation,” said Akhtar

Hayat Khan.

He added the district government and others concerned need to play their role in installations of more CCTV cameras at important places in KP. Peshawar could not get a proper CCTV system under the Safe City Project that was proposed 14 years back. The Safe City Project for Peshawar, Lahore and Islamabad were planned in 2009.

The same projects were completed in Islamabad and Lahore and are helping police in maintaining law and order and working out cases. However, it could not be launched in Peshawar, where it was needed the most. Recently an agreement was signed for the first phase of the project only in Hayatabad.

Some security experts suggested a smaller project of installing a few hundred CCTV cameras at important places at a cost of hardly few percent of the proposed budget for Safe City will be a far better option.

The KP Police chief also hinted at solarization or providing UPS back-up for CCTV cameras in all the police stations across the province. The CCTV footage have helped solve innumerable cases of terrorism and street crime in the province in the past years.

A number of police stations and offices in KP were solarized in the past years but the system does not work anymore at many places due to lack of proper care and maintenance.