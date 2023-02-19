Calligraphy expo held

Rawalpindi : Provincial Minister of Primary and Secondary Health Punjab Dr. Jamal Nasir has said that calligraphy is our Islamic, civilisational and cultural heritage. He said the art of calligraphy has gained extraordinary importance as a result of the deep commitment of Muslims to the arts, and the words in calligraphy acquire the same aesthetic value as pictures, says a press release.

He expressed these views while addressing the opening ceremony of Islamic calligraphy exhibition and competitions at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC). Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed, Chairman Ashraf-ul-Qalam Calligraphy Foundation Muhammad Ashraf, Naheed Manzoor and a large number of calligraphers from across the country were present on this occasion.

Dr. Jamal Nasir said that the art of calligraphy is an important heritage of Islamic civilisation. He congratulated the calligraphers who came from all over the country for presenting beautiful works and said that there is immense talent of calligraphy in Pakistan, which only needs to be improved. Director Punjab Arts Council Waqar Ahmad said on this occasion that Islamic calligraphy is the legacy of Muslims.