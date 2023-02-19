Silt-cleaning of water conduit initiated

Islamabad : The annual silt-cleaning (bhal safai) of the 12-kilometer open water conduit of the Khanpur Dam has been initiated due to which the residents of various residential sectors will face water shortage for next fifteen days.

The cleaning and desilting work is being carried out jointly by Capital Development Authority (CDA), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) and Punjab Small Dam department. The Khanpur Dam is one of the major reservoirs supplying water to the residents of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad so CDA, RCB and WASA have urged the people to use water sparingly while the canal is being de-silted.

Since water is supplied from Khanpur to the residents of sectors F-10, F-11, G-9, G-10, G-11 and D-12 and due to the annual cleaning campaign of Khanpur Canal, the water supply has been reduced by 50 per cent in these sectors. However, the cleaning of the canal will be completed in next two weeks to ensure uninterrupted water supply to the residents before arrival of the summer season.

Now the water will be supplied on a rationed basis, and with the gradual decrease in water pressure, the supply is further restricted to only those areas that are located near the water tank.

An official has said “The cleaning and desilting work of the canal is carried out in the month of February every year before start of the summer season. It is a 15-day annual exercise and helps ensure proper supply of water to the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.”

“Various areas falling both in Islamabad and Rawalpindi will face shortage of water for next two weeks so we will supply water on a rationed basis. The people should also wisely use the water to avoid any kind of inconvenience,” he said.