Earthlink brings award-winning luxury projects

Islamabad: Earthlink, the leading real estate brand in Pakistan with a top-tier portfolio of award-winning luxury apartments hosted the biggest sales event in Peshawar, Pakistan, says a press release.

Earthlink has been long recognised for being a trendsetter in the market due to its novel initiatives and strategies in comparison to the fierce competition.

The 2-day event achieved its end goal by Earthlink’s brand name not only gaining massive recognition amongst the people of Peshawar but, also by bolstering the economy of Pakistan through its state-of-the-art commercial and residential projects.

Prior to the event, Earthlink branded Peshawar with creative billboards, streamers and digital campaigns at every prominent location within the city. As a result of the extensive marketing efforts, a massive crowd of dealers, clients, and the general public, arrived at the sales event to invest in Earthlink’s projects. The main point of attraction was Earthlink’s unique approach to branding by using Peshawar’s main language in their campaigns, gaining the attention and interest of not only the media but, the locals as well.

With a main focus on bringing its master brand “The Grandé” into the limelight, Earthlink brought the best of The Grandé to Peshawar. Special discounts and promotions were offered on the inventory of Earthlink’s 20+ high-end projects which included the award-winning residential development Piano by The Grandé, The Grandé Park Lane, The Grandé Walk, The Grandé Park View, and Earthlink Towers Paradise. The “Mustakbil Investment Programme” initiative was also introduced to the audience.

“The market of Peshawar has a huge potential to help us achieve our overarching aim. Being abreast of the current socio-economic state of Pakistan and the unpredictable situation of the real estate industry, I deemed it crucial to target this very market. I encourage everyone in the real estate market to spare no effort in these pressing times”, said Mubusher Hayat, the founder and CEO of Earthlink.