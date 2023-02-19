‘Pakistanis face inhumane working conditions in Gulf’

Islamabad : A report on low-wage Pakistanis working in the Gulf said those migrants were at the mercy of their employers, faced unjust and harsh working conditions, and had insufficient consular support from the country's diplomatic missions.

"These destitute Pakistanis face harsh state of affairs due to a lack of understanding of and assistance with the labour recruitment process, exploitative labour laws and a lack of protections negotiated on their behalf by their home country. These issues are further compounded by the fact that migrant workers in Gulf countries face severe difficulties in accessing affordable healthcare," said the report on “The cost of living: migrant workers’ access to health in the Gulf” whose results relevant to Pakistan were unveiled in a special ceremony here.

The report was a collaborative effort of civil society organisations in South and Southeast Asia. It is the first report of its kind to make an effort to systematically examine and explore the problem of migrant workers’ access to healthcare in the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, where roughly 30 million migrant workers made up more than 50% of the total population. The event featured a moderated conversation between attendees on the topic of migrant workers’ access to healthcare in the Gulf and what could be done to better their position.

The participants included representatives of the International Labour Organisation, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment, the International Organisation of Migration and multilateral organisations, other relevant government officials and migrant workers.

According to the report, the harsh conditions endured by destitute Pakistanis were caused by their lack of knowledge of and assistance with the labour recruitment process, exploitative labour regulations, and a lack of protections established on their behalf by their home nation. The fact that migrant workers in Gulf states had a very difficult time finding inexpensive healthcare further exacerbated these problems.

Chaudhry Shafique of the Parliamentarians Commission for Human Rights said exploitation of migrant workers was not just an individual issue, it affected their families, the community and, most importantly, the economy. Senator Dr Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur said she had introduced a piece of legislation in the Senate to give labour attaches the responsibility for Pakistani migrant employees around the world. She said the initiative set out severe penalties for agents who tricked people into believing they would land a lucrative job.

According to the report, due to the numerous harmful health issues that might arise from their labour, low-paid migrant workers in the Gulf needed easy access to healthcare in particular.

"The healthcare services provided by the GCC governments are typically not adapted to the unique requirements of this population." It said lack of documentation and cost were the two biggest barriers to healthcare for foreign workers, and there was clear evidence of prejudice.

The report added that the country’s gradual shift to mandatory private health insurance was more likely to further impede access to care than to increase it for low-wage migrant workers.

It recommended the elimination of laws or rules that mandated or explicitly forbade medical practitioners from reporting pregnant or undocumented migrant workers to the police. It also called for legislation to impose serious penalties on employers and sponsors who, through their acts or inaction such as seizing or failing to renew identity documents, hinder migrant workers from receiving healthcare.

The report recommended the inclusion of unambiguous and clear healthcare provisions in all bilateral agreements and memoranda of understanding with the GCC governments with the advice of public health specialists.

Sarah Belal, the executive director of Justice Project, said while many of the migrant issues stemmed from the systems set up in the GCC countries, there were numerous steps that both the government and civil society of Pakistan could take to ensure that Pakistani workers were being provided their fundamental right to health. She said engagement with the governments of these countries was the most important step that must be taken.