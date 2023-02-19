Summer timings for schools and colleges announced

Islamabad : The Federal Directorate of Education has announced summer timings for all government schools and colleges it regulates in Islamabad Capital Territory.

According to the revised timings, which will take effect from February 20, the single-shift educational institutions will operate from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. between Monday and Thursday and close at 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

The morning shift in double-shift schools and colleges will run from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, while the dismissal time will 12:30 p.m. on Fridays. The timings of evening shift in double-shift educational institutions will be from 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. between Monday and Thursday. The shift will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Fridays.

Pre-I (Montessori/Prep) classes will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 12 p.m. from Monday to Friday. The ex-FG colleges will open at 8:30 a.m. from Monday to Friday and close at 2 p.m./4p.m. from Monday to Thursday and at 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Federal Directorate of Education has announced the 2023 annual exams promotion policy for grades 1-9.

According to a notification, first and second graders will sit annual exams like students of other grades, but they all will be promoted to the next grades no matter how they fare in the exams. For the students of other grades, the minimum pass percentage achieved in each subject is 40. Students failing in more than two subjects will be required to repeat the class.