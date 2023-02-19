Advisory for prevention, control of dengue issued

Islamabad : Office of the District Health Officer Islamabad has issued a detailed advisory for allied departments regarding prevention and control measures to avoid dengue fever spread urging the departments to coordinate with his office as the current climate change and weather conditions have created a favourable environment for the breeding and spread of dengue larvae.

An Advisory issued by the DHO ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia states that his office anticipates that the number of cases will increase due to enhanced vector capacity resulting from these conditions. This situation presents a serious challenge to our public health system and we must take urgent and appropriate measures to control the spread of dengue fever.

The DHO said his department would provide technical assistance and advice to the allied departments for preventing the spread of dengue fever through a team of entomologists.

Through the advisory, the DHO urged the allied departments to encourage their staff and public to follow proper preventive measures including the elimination of mosquitoes’ breeding sites by removing stagnant water sources such as discarded containers, tires, and other receptacles that can collect rainwater. The advisory states that proper disposal of solid waste and regular cleaning of drainages and water channels are critical to minimize mosquito breeding. Meanwhile, all departments are advised to initiate appropriate actions to reduce the mosquito population and infection transmission.

Dr. Zaeem said that his office recognizes the serious threat that dengue fever poses to public health. We are committed to taking all necessary measures to prevent and control the dengue fever spread and looking forward to allied departments’ active participation in the dengue prevention and control program. Dengue fever which is transmitted through the bites of infected female ‘aedes’ mosquitoes puts a tremendous burden on the healthcare facilities in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, particularly in monsoon in case of an outbreak. The mosquito-borne viral disease is endemic to the region.

According to Dr. Zaeem, the weather conditions reported by Pakistan Meteorological Department for this year in Islamabad are expected to be hot and humid providing favourable conditions for the breeding of mosquitoes, therefore, it is critical to take necessary precautions to prevent the spread of dengue fever.