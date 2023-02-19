Five gamblers held

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested five gamblers and recovered bet money of Rs5,390 from their possession during a crackdown here on Saturday, the police spokesman said.

Westridge police conducted a raid and arrested gamblers who were identified as Faisal, Shehryar, Imran, Raqib and Ali.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation. SP Potohar appreciated the performance of the police team adding that gambling is the root cause of other crimes and strict action will be taken against such anti-social elements without any discrimination.

Meanwhile, police have arrested four illegal arms holders and recovered weapons ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Saturday. Racecourse police recovered one pistol of 30-bore from an accused.

Similarly Taxila police recovered a pistol from an accused informed a police spokesman. While Wah Cantt Police nabbed another accused and recovered a pistol from his possession and a pistol from an accused. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was underway. City Police Officer CPO appreciated the performance of police teams.