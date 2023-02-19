‘Citizens’ welfare policing top priority’

Islamabad : Capital Police Officer (Operations) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari said that the rule of law as well as the welfare of police personnel was the top priority of Islamabad Capital Police.

"Effective policing measures are being taken for maximum relief to citizens," he said while addressing the Police ‘Durbar’ held at Rescue-15 to listen and resolve the professional and personal matters of the cops.

The Police ‘Durbar’ was held following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, for Operation Division police officials and was attended by SSP (Operations), Zonal DPOs, SP Plan Patrolling, and SP Headquarters.

Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, listened to the problems of officials and ordered them to solve them on priority basis. He also directed his staff to immediately resolve all pending cases regarding leaves and welfare of the officials. He also appreciated the services of the police officials for doing their best duties during law and order.

He urged the officials to serve the public in a professional manner and always deal with citizens in a decent way while interacting with them. The police officers who will do their professional duties devotedly and play a crucial role in the protection of the lives and property of the city should be encouraged and rewarded. Negligence and laxity will not be tolerated under any circumstances.