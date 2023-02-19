Teachers welcome 'special dispensation' accord

Islamabad: The Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA) has welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s approval of the grant of a special dispensation for government employees of BPS-1 to BPS-16. Expressing satisfaction with the decision, the President of the FGCTA Dr Rahima Rehman congratulated the employees in BPS-1 to BPS-16 who will be granted higher pay scales and increments as a special dispensation.

She welcomed the prime minister’s decision and appreciated his fast intervention in responding to the cries of the employees who had been badly hit by inflation. "The credit also goes to our leader Rehman Bajwa, who spearheaded the All Government Employees Grand Alliance, making our struggle bear the fruit," she said.