Investigation against police in illegal detention, torture case ordered

Islamabad: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered Islamabad Capital Territory Police to investigate the allegations in the petition filed against the alleged police torture and illegal detention of a citizen in the federal capital.

Written hearing orders were issued on the petition of the citizen. The petitioner alleged that the police had beaten him and broken his hands. “I am a daily wage labourer. I was picked up by some police officials on January 31, which was also confirmed by 15 calls, there is a record of 15 calls of my disappearance on February 1, the police illegally detained me for 6 days and tortured me, and showed my arrest on February 6, the petitioner further alleged. The petition was filed in the Islamabad High Court, the police filed a false case on February 6 at 9:45 pm after the recovery petition was filed.