127 suspects arrested

LAHORE : Lahore CIA Police have arrested at least 127 suspects, including the hired assassins, hardened proclaimed offenders, dacoits and robbers and recovered Rs79.4 million from them. Similarly, at least 20 rifles, pistols and hundreds of bullets and cartridges were also recovered.

DIG Investigation Sohail Akhtar Sukhera while talking to media escorted by SSP CIA Liaqat Ali Malik said that Lahore CIA police are busy day and night to arrest suspects involved in street and heinous crimes. During the ongoing operations in this regard, the police teams traced four cases of blind murder and arrested seven accused persons while two accused involved in the robbery-cum-murder were also arrested.

As many as 50 accused persons involved in dacoity and robbery were also arrested. Moreover, CIA Lahore also arrested 61 hardened proclaimed offenders wanted in heinous crimes.