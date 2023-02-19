Task force formed to control illegal Wasa connections

LAHORE : Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has constituted a task force against illegal connections. Managing Director Wasa Ghafran Ahmed took this decision while presiding over a weekly performance review meeting here on Saturday. The meeting was attended by the officers of operations, finance and revenue wings. MD Wasa Ghafran Ahmed said the task force against illegal connections will submit a report to him after conducting surprise checks in various towns. “Illegal connections cannot be tolerated under any circumstances,” he said and warned that he will take stern departmental action against the officers/officials ignoring illegal connections. MD Wasa also directed to lodge FIRs against those responsible for illegal connections and said full disciplinary action will be taken against those who voluntarily restore illegal connections. In the meeting, the weekly performance of the Operation Wing of Wasa was reviewed.

The meeting was told that on the Pakistan Citizen Portal, 98% of the citizens expressed their satisfaction with the services of Wasa’s Operations Wing. It was further told in the meeting that on Wasa’s Complaint Management System over 1,400 complaints were resolved in the last one week. MD Wasa said that grievance redressal has always been the top priority of Wasa Lahore.

MD Wasa further issued orders to the officers of Operation Wing to speed up the desalting process. It was told that during the last one week, Wasa Lahore has desalted 64 km of sewer lines and drains. He instructed all Town Directors to complete their targets regarding desalination of sewer lines and drains.