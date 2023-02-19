New sites being identified for cemeteries: DC

LAHORE : A survey of the existing 849 graveyards of the city is in full swing on the instructions of the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi while new sites were also being identified for cemeteries.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider while chairing a meeting here on Saturday. She said that representatives of Metropolitan Corporation Lahore, Parks and Horticulture Authority and local government under the supervision of the concerned Assistant Commissioner have been conducting the survey and so far 22 cemeteries have been surveyed.

DC Lahore said that the total area of land, number of existing graves and capacity of more graves were being calculated in the survey.

Furthermore, teams will also examine the availability of basic facilities, cleanliness, boundary wall and ownership in the graveyards.

Rafia Haider said that the capacity of more graves will be estimated based on the cemeteries’ area and plans to build new cemeteries in different areas of the city.

Furthermore, DC Lahore informed that the preparations to celebrate the 10th annual Lahore Literary Festival (LLF) were in full swing as the district administration was all set to give the final touches to this event.

LLF CEO Razi Ahmed met DC Lahore and discussed with her the issues regarding the event. All issues including the schedule of Lahore Literary Festival, hosting of domestic and foreign guests and permits were reviewed in the meeting.

DC Lahore Rafia Haider said that a three-day Lahore Literary Festival will be held at Alhamra Mall Road, Lahore. She said that LLF 2023 will have different sessions from 9am to 9pm while LLF has always played an important role in getting and maintaining Lahore the status of City of Literature from UNESCO.

DC Lahore said that the district administration will provide all possible support in making LLF a world-class literary festival.

CEO LLF Razi Ahmed said that the 10th special edition of LLF will be celebrated with more literary warmth. He said that the cooperation of the district administration under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner will play an important role in the success of LLF.