Rs3,43,29,081 disbursed among applicants on Ombudsman’s intervention

LAHORE : Several provincial government departments, on the directions of the Punjab Ombudsman, disbursed a total amount of Rs3,43,29,081 to helpless applicants in various districts. The spokesperson of the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab reported this detail in a statement issued on Saturday.

These applicants had approached the Ombudsman office seeking redressal for their long-pending employment-related grievances, such as the non-payment of pension, gratuity and other employment benefits. After the persistent efforts of the Ombudsman office, these individuals finally managed to receive their dues. While giving details, the spokesperson explained that the relevant government departments have given a total relief of over Rs12 million to individuals who filed applications seeking payment of family pensions. The relief was provided after the ombudsman office intervened to settle their unresolved issues, he added. According to the spokesperson, government departments concerned have also paid out over Rs18.3 million to individuals who requested payment of arrears of salaries and financial assistance. The payment was made after the ombudsman’s office intervened to address their concerns. In a related development, M Arshad Munir, a resident of Multan, has received approximately Rs one million in compensation from Punjab Industries, Commerce & Investment Department. The payment was made to Munir as a result of the mediation of the ombudsman office, in relation to the trees that were planted on the land that was acquired by the department, the spokesman said. The Municipal Committee Kabirwala and Public Health Engineering Department Mianwali also have paid back an amount of approximately three million rupees to the complainants who filed for payment regarding security and construction work, concluded the spokesperson.