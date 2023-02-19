8,189 criminals arrested in Feb

LAHORE : Capital City Police Officer Lahore (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana has said that policing is not a job rather a lifestyle to serve the community round the clock, helping the oppressed and suppressing the criminals.

SsP and SDPOs should be more active in the field to maintain law and order, ensure security of citizens and control crime. Prompt registration of First Information Reports in crimes against property and investigation on merit was the only solution to all problems related to service delivery in the police department. Effective measures have been taken to improve the overall performance of Lahore police by using scientific and technology based mechanisms to cater the problems.

Lahore Police, during the first fifteen days of this month, Lahore police arrested as many as 8,189 criminals involved in different crimes. During the grand action against active gangs involved in different heinous crimes, Lahore police arrested as many as 441 members of gangs and recovered from the accused items including 04 cars, 467 motorbikes, 12 other vehicles, one laptop and 366 mobile phones worth more than Rs11 crore 30 lakh.

Lahore Police, during action against illegal weapons, arrested 121 criminals and registered cases against them in different police stations of the city. Police recovered 09 Kalashnikovs, 82 rifles, 59 guns, 982 pistols and revolvers and more than 06 thousands bullets along with cartridges from these criminals. During action against drug peddlers, Police arrested as many as 1,489 criminals and registered 1,485 FIRs against them during previous month. Police recovered from narcotics sellers more than 9.140 kg Heroin, more than 676 kg of chars, and 02.764 kg of ICE and 15,164 liters of liquor. Similarly, Lahore Police arrested 741 criminals involved in gambling and registered 150 cases against them recovering more than rupees 27 lakh and 89 thousand as gambling money from them.

Moreover, Lahore Police also arrested 732 accused for violating Kite Flying Act and recovered 4,647 kites as well as 906 strings from them. As many as 179 accused involved in harassing citizens through aerial firing and show of weapons were also arrested from different areas of the city.

Lahore Police, under National Action Plan (NAP) arrested 4,607 law breakers last month in different violations. Accordingly 576 accused were arrested in violation of Security of Vulnerable Establishments Ordinance, 679 in violation of Sound System Regulation Ordinance, 2,224 in violation of Information of Temporary Residents Ordinance, 1121 in Arms (Amendments) Ordinance, 06 accused were arrested in violation of Hate Material Cases whereas one law breaker was arrested in Prohibition of Expressing Matters on Walls Ordinance during this month.