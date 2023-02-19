IPH convocation on 27th

LAHORE: The historic convocation of the Institute of Public Health (IPH) will be held after 20 years in the auditorium of IPH, Birdwood Road on February 27.

Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman will be the chief guest. Preparations for holding the convocation are in full swing and the renovation work of the auditorium is going on rapidly. Sound system, lights etc. are being installed.

The Dean IPH Prof. Dr. Zarfishan Tahir disclosed that 44 Gold Medals will be given to the position holders in the ceremony which included 25 female and 19 male students. She further said that this historic event is going to be held after almost 20 years due to which the students and staff are very enthusiastic and are participating fully in the preparations. Dr. Zarfishan Tahir told that the chairman of the board of management of the institute, Lt. Gen. (retd) Khalid Maqbool, members of the board, faculty members, vice chancellors, principals of different medical universities and colleges, senior officers of the health department will also attend the ceremony. Dean IPH said that reception committees have been constituted in this regard. The rehearsal of the event will also be held within a few days to make the arrangements foolproof, she added.