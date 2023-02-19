2,006,762 children vaccinated in 5-day anti-polio drive

LAHORE: The five-day long anti-polio drive concluded on Saturday with the administration of the anti-polio vaccine drops to 2,006,762 children under the age of five in Lahore that completed the 96% target.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider has directed polio teams to extend the campaign for two days as catch-up days for the four per cent remaining children.

DC Lahore Rafia Haider has directed Assistant Commissioners to visit all those houses that did not get polio vaccination drops during the campaign. She said that the target was to administer the drops to a total of 2,085,283 children in Lahore and so far a total of 2,006,762 children have been administered. She said that 33 children could not be vaccinated due to medical reasons during the campaign. The district administration was grateful to the public for their cooperation to secure the future of children, she concluded.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider has also chaired a meeting of all administrative departments to review the arrangements of Pakistan Super League 8.

She instructed the officials to illuminate the government and all empty buildings around the stadium as well as street lights around the stadium should also be restored within 24 hours.

DC Lahore Rafia Haider said that she will go to the field on Sunday night to check all the arrangements including street lights and cleanliness.

She also directed all departments to make lists of their staff as soon as possible and get security clearance. She said that all offices located in Nishtar Park Sports Complex will be closed at 2 O'clock.

She said that the security agencies should get the complete information of the residents of Nishtar Park as soon as possible and inform the police if any resident guests come to Nishtar Park.

She said that PSL has become our identity in the world of cricket.

Rafia Haider said that any kind of negligence in the arrangements will not be tolerated while district administration has been making extraordinary arrangements for PSL to make it successful as per directions of caretaker CM Punjab.