CM stresses unity to eliminate terrorism

LAHORE : Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori met with Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at the CM’s office here on Saturday.

During the meeting both leaders discussed matters pertaining to mutual interest and promotion of inter-provincial harmony came under discussion. The caretaker CM strongly condemned terrorist attack on the office of Karachi Police Chief and paid tributes to the sacrifices of the martyred.

Mohsin Naqvi prayed for an early recovery of the injured. The CM while talking to Kamran Tessori appreciated that the Karachi Police, Rangers and Pakistan Army undertook timely action and consigned the terrorists to their logical end.

Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the martyred are heroes of the nation and their sacrifices will always be remembered. Mohsin Naqvi urged that ‘we will have to set aside our mutual differences by uniting together in order to eradicate terrorism. A handful of nefarious elements cannot sabotage peace of our country.’

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori acknowledged that the Karachi Police and Rangers bravely failed the nefarious designs of the terrorists and sent them to hell. Kamran Tessori said, “We will have to move forward with unity in order to eliminate terrorism.”

The governor remarked that the brotherly attitude of Punjab province with regard to the people of Sindh is highly appreciable, adding people of Punjab always stood with Sindh in every time of trial and difficulty. Earlier, the caretaker accorded a warm reception to the governor on reaching the CM’s Office.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi presided over Punjab Safe Cities Authority meeting at CM’s Office in which progress on the ongoing development projects worth rupees one billion 42 crore of Punjab Safe Cities Authority was reviewed.

The programme for the installation of cameras on 500 new sites in Lahore was reviewed during the meeting. Service structure and package of Police Communication Officer of Punjab Safe Cities Authority was mulled. Mohsin Naqvi while addressing the meeting apprised that cameras of Rawalpindi and Multan have been linked with Safe City Lahore for the effective monitoring of PSL.

Mohsin Naqvi intimated that PSL is monitored through 550 special cameras adding that foolproof security arrangements have been made for the PSL matches. Mohsin Naqvi underscored that holding PSL in a peaceful and an excellent environment is being ensured. The CM while directing for providing best traffic plan through Intelligent Traffic Management System asserted that expeditious steps should be taken for complete restoration of Punjab Safe Cities Authority cameras. The CM also granted approval to other matters relating to Punjab Safe Cities Authority.

MD Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Kamran Khan gave a briefing to the participants of the meeting. Inspector General of Police, Additional Chief Secretary(Home), CCPO, Secretary Finance, Chairman P&D,DGPR and concerned officials attended the meeting.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid tributes to the martyred personnel of Rangers and Police during terrorists attack on the office of Karachi Police Chief. Caretaker CM acknowledged that the brave sons of sacred homeland by laying down their precious lives foiled nefarious designs of the terrorists.

Mohsin Naqvi lauded that the martyred personnel faced the terrorists with bravery and sent them to hell.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed his heartfelt sympathy with the heirs of the martyred adding that the Punjab government is standing with the families of the martyred in this hour of grief.