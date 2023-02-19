‘CM wants maximum Ramazan package for citizens’

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab government has sought proposals from various government departments for giving relief to the citizens during Ramazan.

Sources said so far caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi got various proposals including establishing special Ramazan bazaars, free electricity and cash to the household and etc.

Sources said there was a proposal to provide a flour bag at Rs 550/10 kg, which will cost Rs 6 billion while Rs 13 billion were estimated for establishing over 300 Ramazan bazaars and fair price shops across the province.

It was also proposed that during the holy month the caretaker government should give Rs5,000/household registered with Benazir Income Support Programme. Sources said this will cost the government about Rs40 billion while a proposal to give free electricity to 100 units has also tabled, which will cost Rs 25 billion rupees.

On the other hand, the caretaker CM has formed a ministerial committee on the Ramazan package which will soon make its final recommendations regarding giving relief to the people.

Amir Mir, the caretaker information minister, while talking to The News, said that all the above mentioned proposals were under discussion and so far nothing was finalised. He, however, said that the CM wanted to give maximum relief to the citizens during the holy month and for this he and his team was working day and night.