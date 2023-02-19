Heatwave predicted

LAHORE : Unusual hot and dry weather conditions are likely to occur in southern parts of the country during the next two days (Sunday and Monday), warned Met officials.

Met officials further warned that hot and dry weather conditions were likely to occur over Sindh, Balochistan and south Punjab and day temperatures were likely to remain 04-06°C above normal.

They said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

They further predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most plain areas of the country while cold/partly cloudy in upper parts. Light rain/light snow was expected at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. Saturday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Kalam where mercury dropped down to -05°C while in Lahore it was 11.1°C and maximum was 28.8°C.