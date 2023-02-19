Homa leads at Riviera as Woods eyes up weekend

LOS ANGELES: Former champion Max Homa fired a four-under-par 68 on Friday to take a one-shot lead in the Genesis Invitational, where Tiger Woods was poised to play the weekend in his return to PGA Tour golf.

Homa’s 10-under-par total of 132 gave him a one-shot lead over third-ranked Spaniard Jon Rahm and Americans Keith Mitchell and Lee Hodges, with Woods 11 strokes adrift in his first tournament since he missed the cut at the British Open.

Woods was one stroke outside the cut line when he finished his round. After sweating out the afternoon his one-over total of 143 had him making the cut on the number, although even that wasn’t quite official since darkness halted play with a handful of players on the course.

“I did not putt well today,” Woods said. “I blocked a lot of putts early and this is probably the highest score I could have shot today.

“I probably should have shot five or six better than this, easily.”

Homa, who shared the overnight lead with Mitchell, shook off two front-nine bogeys, notching birdies at the ninth 10th and 11th to power back to the top of the leaderboard.

After saving par from a plugged lie in a bunker at the 12th he rolled in an eight-footer at the 13th to get to 10-under, and was 11-under after a six-foot birdie at 17.

He gave one stroke back at 18 with a bogey in the waning light.

“I was really proud that was the first time I’ve been leading after day one and I played a good round of golf,” Homa said. “Whether I was leading or not didn’t really matter, long way to go, but that was cool.”

Rahm, who has a chance to regain the world number one ranking from American Scottie Scheffler with a win this week, had two eagles in his three-under-par 68. The first was an 18-footer at the first hole, which was promptly followed by a bogey at the second.