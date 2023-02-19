Foreigners all praise for Pakistani hospitality

ISLAMABAD: Visiting foreign players who completed two weeks of competition stint in connection with back-to-back ITF Junior Ranking tennis events were all praise for Pakistan's ability to host such big events, maintaining that they were provided with the best of opportunities to compete against the leading aspirants.

'The News' conducted interviews with no less than eight different boys and girls, turning up for these events from different countries and all were unanimous in saying that they would love to come again to compete in international events in Pakistan.

“I hardly go out of China for international events but when I learned that these two ITF events were scheduled in Pakistan, I sent my entry and have won both the events here,” Yun Lu, the winner of both boys singles ITF titles, told 'The News'.

He said he got special support from Pakistan fans during both events. “During my engagements here I got special backing from the Pakistan crowd. I know people in Pakistan have a special liking for Chinese people. I got full support from the fans which helped me in putting up my best efforts on the court.”

Cem Altamis, the Turkish boy with the height and built of a tennis star was upset at going down in the semis when he had all the chances of making it to the finals of boys singles. “I am really depressed at going down with an upset stomach a day ahead of the semi-finals. All night prior to the semis, I had an upset stomach. That was why I was unable to even complete the first set in the semis.”

Cem rated Pakistan as one of the best destinations to play tennis.

Russian girl Guryleva Vlada who on Saturday breezed past her Korean opponent in straight sets to win the girls' singles event said she had just started her professional tennis career. “Good to be in Pakistan at the outset of my professional career. People here are very nice and cooperative. I loved to be in a country like Pakistan. The tennis facilities at the Complex are excellent. The city of Islamabad is also beautiful. Though I could not see much wherever I went during the last few days, I found the place really eye-catching.”

On the kind of tennis competition, she said that girls from many other countries were there. “All were good and played some exceptional tennis here over the last two weeks.”