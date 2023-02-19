Broad fires England to verge of first Test win over NZ

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: Stuart Broad razed New Zealand’s top order with a destructive opening spell on Saturday to put England on the verge of winning the first Test at Mount Maunganui.

Broad claimed four wickets under lights -- all clean bowled -- to reduce the Black Caps’ second innings to 63-5 at stumps on day three, with hopes of reaching their winning target of 394 all but extinguished.

England have two full days to claim the remaining five wickets at the Bay Oval and go one-up in the two-match series -- completing a 10th win in their last 11 Tests in the process.

In a match largely dominated by aggressive batting, Broad got the pink ball to zip sideways to devastating effect, removing arguably New Zealand’s four best batsmen to take 4-21 off 10 unrelenting overs.

Openers Devon Conway (2) and Tom Latham (15) both had their off-stumps disturbed while a scoreless Kane Williamson couldn’t defend his middle stump.

Ollie Robinson had Henry Nicholls (7) caught behind before first-innings centurion Tom Blundell was also cleaned out by Broad, for one.

Daryl Mitchell will resume on 13 and Michael Bracewell on 25 on Sunday.

Adding to the celebrations for Broad, he and long-time new-ball partner James Anderson became the most prolific bowling partnership in Test cricket.

The evergreen pair have taken 1,004 scalps between them in 133 Tests played together, surpassing the 1,001 shared by Australia’s Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne in 104 games together.

With fine weather forecast for the last two days, England should march to their first win on New Zealand soil since 2008, having drawn five and lost two of the seven Tests since.

Resuming at 79-2, England plundered 158 runs in the first two hours before wicketkeeper Ben Foakes’ controlled 51 later steered their second innings to 374.

Ollie Pope scored 49, Joe Root 57 and Harry Brook 54, all unfurling the sort of fearless batting that has become an England hallmark under the “Bazball” attacking methods adopted when coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes took charge last year.

Stokes contributed a lusty 31, in the process overtaking McCullum as the outright record holder for the most sixes struck in Test cricket.

Stokes hoisted the 108th six of his career when he hooked seamer Scott Kuggeleijn over fine leg.

He hit one more before being stumped off spinner Michael Bracewell (3-68), typically trying to force the pace.

Most other England wickets fell when taking risks, with Root’s dismissal the most blatant. He was caught in the slips after mistiming a reverse sweep for the second time in the match.

New Zealand’s Neil Wagner was targeted ruthlessly, at one stage recording figures of 2-104 -- the most runs any bowler has conceded from their first 11 overs of an innings in Test history.

Wagner paid a heavy price for persisting with short-pitched bowling, conceding 12 fours and six sixes, the vast majority through cross-batted shots.

One over from the left-armer cost 18 runs as Brook opened his stance and used a baseball technique to swat the 36-year-old for four boundaries.

Brook and Root put on 81 for the fifth wicket in less than 11 overs before Brook was caught behind off seamer Blair Tickner (3-55), who finished with four wickets on debut Test.

Score Board

New Zealand won the toss

England 1st innings 325-9 d

New Zealand 1st innings 306

England 2nd innings

Crawley c Blundell b Kuggeleijn 28

Duckett c Latham b Tickner 25

Pope c Blundell b Wagner 49

Broad c Nicholls b Wagner 7

Root c Mitchell b Bracewell 57

Brook c Mitchell b Tickner 54

Foakes c Blundell b Tickner 51

Stokes st Blundell b Bracewell 31

Robinson c Nicholls b Kuggeleijn 39

Leach st Blundell b Bracewell 12

Anderson not out 6

Extras: (b5, lb6, nb2, w2) 15

Total: (73.5 overs) 374

Fall of wickets: 1-52, 2-68, 3-82, 4-144, 5-225, 6-237, 7-293, 8-335, 9-358, 10-374

Bowling: Southee 15-2-49-0, Wagner 13-0-110-2 (1nb), Tickner 12-0-55-3 (1nb), Kuggeleijn 14-1-81-2 (2w), Bracewell 19.5-2-68-3

New Zealand 2nd innings

Latham b Broad 15

Conway b Broad 2

Williamson b Broad 0

Nicholls c Foakes b Robinson 7

Mitchell not out 13

Blundell b Broad 1

Bracewell not out 25

Extras: 0

Total (5 wkts, 23 overs) 63

Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-14, 3-19, 4-27, 5-28

To bat: S. Kuggeleijn, T. Southee, N. Wagner, B. Tickner

Bowling: Anderson 3-1-3-0, Broad 10-5-21-4, Robinson 8-0-34-1, Leach 1-0-5-0, Root 1-1-0-0

Umpires: Gaffaney (NZL), Dar (PAK)