Guptill ton helps Gladiators tame Kings

KARACHI: Martin Guptill smashed a stunning century to guide Quetta Gladiators to their first win from two games when they conquered Karachi Kings by six runs in their HBL PSL 8 game here at the National Stadium on Saturday night.

Set to score 169, Kings were restricted to 162-5. Kings needed 24 in the final over from Odean Smith who conceded 17 runs with Shoaib Malik (71*) and Irfan Khan (37*) leaving an impression with the bat.

This was the third straight defeat for Kings.

Earlier, Guptill from New Zealand hit a superb 117 off 67 balls to enable Gladiators to post 168-7.

This was also the first century of this edition.

Set to score a tricky target, Karachi’s order once again failed to give a good start to the hosts. Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz got rid of Sharjeel Khan (0) cheaply before leg-spinner Qais Ahmed of Afghanistan clean bowled Haider Ali (0) to leave Quetta at 25-2. Speedster Naseem Shah then bowled James Vince to add to the opposition’s misery. Vince struck five fours in his 14-ball 22. Shoaib Malik and Matthew Wade tried to stabilize the innings but Mohammad Hasnain dented their resurrection chances when he bowled Wade who struck two fours in his 19-ball 15. In the same over Hasnain removed Imad Wasim (5) to reduce Kings to 76-5 in 11 overs.

Malik and Irfan at this stage added 86 runs for the sixth wicket unbroken stand.

Malik, who brought in his second fifty off the event off 40 balls, struck eight fours and one six from 49 balls. Irfan hammered three sixes and one four from 26 balls.

Mohammad Hasnain, who bowled a tight penultimate over, got 2-29.

Earlier, Guptill smashed his maiden PSL hundred and single-handedly guided Gladiators to a fighting total.

Guptill smashed five sixes and 12 fours in 67-ball ferocious knock which lifted Quetta from a devastating position.

He also hit Australia’s medium-pacer Andrew Tye for three sixes and three fours in the penultimate over of the innings which yielded 30 runs.

Guptill brought in his fifty off 44 balls and his century came off 62 deliveries.

After losing four of their top batsmen for just 23 in the seventh over, Guptill and Iftikhar Ahmed (32) tried to revive the innings and shared 79 for the fifth wicket partnership. Left-armer Mohammad Amir broke the stand when he got rid of Iftikhar who went for a pull and was smartly held in the deep by Imran Tahir. Iftikhar struck three fours in his 27-ball 32.

In the last five overs Guptill did a terrific job, plundering runs and took his side to a good total before falling to Aamer Yamin off the last ball of the innings.

In the last five overs Gladiators scored 76 runs.

They were 23-3 in six overs, their fifty came in 37 balls, 100 in 15.4 overs and 150 in 18.5 overs.

Quetta Gladiators had a disastrous start after being asked to bat first. Kings skipper Imad Wasim removed Jason Roy (0) and Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (0) in the first over of the innings.

Roy was trapped lbw after referral confirmed the on-field umpire’s decision before Bangalzai was stumped out. The 19-year old stretched forward to a ball that pitched wide of the off-stump and missed it with stumper Matthew Wade doing a great job.

In his next over Imad bowled Umar Akmal (4) to leave Gladiators at 13-3. Aamer Yamin, playing his first game, then had Sarfaraz Ahmed (5), held by Irfan Khan at short mid-wicket and Quetta were 23-4 in the seventh over.

Imad Wasim led from the front, picking 3-16 in his quota of four overs, his best PSL figures.

Yamin also did well with the ball, finishing with 3-37. Andrew Tye remained the most expensive bowler as he conceded 55 runs in four overs.

Karachi Kings made two changes by bringing in Aamer Yamin and Imran Tahir in place of Mohammad Musa and James Fuller.

Karachi Kings won the toss

Quetta Gladiators Innings

Roy lbw b Imad Wasim 0

Guptill c Irfan b Aamer 117

Bangalzai st †Wade b Imad 0

Umar b Imad Wasim 4

Sarfaraz (c)† c Irfan b Aamer 5

Iftikhar c Imran b Amir 32

Nawaz c Irfan b Aamer 3

Smith not out 1

Extras:(b 1, lb 1, nb 2, w 2) 6

Total: 20 Ov (RR: 8.40) 168/7

Did not bat: Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Qais Ahmad

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-0, 3-13, 4-23, 5-92, 6-156, 7-168

Bowling: Imad Wasim 4-1-16-3, Aamer Yamin 4-0-37-3, Mohammad Amir 4-0-23-1, Imran Tahir 4-0-35-0, Andrew Tye 4-0-55-0

Karachi Kings Innings

Sharjeel c †Sarfaraz b Nawaz 0

James b Naseem 22

Haider b Qais Ahmad 0

Shoaib not out 71

Wade †b Hasnain 15

Imad (c) c †Sarfaraz b Hasnain 5

Irfan Khan not out 37

Extras: (b 4, lb 1, w 7) 12

Total: 20 Ov (RR: 8.10) 162/5

Did not bat: Andrew Tye, Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir, Aamer Yamin

Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-25, 3-35, 4-70, 5-76

Bowling: Naseem Shah 4-0-29-1, Mohammad Nawaz 4-0-34-1, Qais Ahmad 4-0-29-1, Mohammad Hasnain 4-0-29-2, Odean Smith 4-0-36-0

Result: Gladiators won by 6 runs

Player of the match: Martin Guptill

Umpires: Ahsan Raza, Alex Wharf