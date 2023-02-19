Cultural neglect

Foreign donors, diplomats and academics work day and night for the preservation of our cultural heritage while our own authorities do not seem bothered in the slightest as to what becomes of Mohenjo Daro and other sites of historical and cultural significance. This is one of the saddest phenomena in a country brimming with them.

It appears that if there is no way to squeeze a buck out of it, our politicians and state functionaries will not pay any heed to it. Our rich past and diverse culture is wasted on the men and women who lead us.

Gulsher Panhwer

Johi