Losing the people

The PDM’s policies are dragging us towards a recession. The prices of virtually every essential item have reached unseen levels as the government scrambles to secure an IMF bailout.
No matter how necessary the PDM’s ministers argue its tax and tariff increases are, it will not be enough to sway a public that is wondering how it will keep the lights on and put food on the table as cost of living keeps rising, incomes stagnate and jobs become increasingly scarce.
Abdul Moiz Dar
Gujranwala
