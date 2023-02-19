Collateral damage

The strike by the Teacher’s Society at Karachi University (KUTS) has been going on for several days now and has severely impacted the academic activities of the university, causing great inconvenience to the students. As a concerned student of the university, I believe that the issues raised by the Teacher’s Society are legitimate and ought to be addressed. However, I also believe that a strike is not the best way to resolve the issues. Strikes disrupt the academic calendar, causing delays and inconvenience to the students who are paying fees and expect to receive quality education in return.

It is unfortunate that the situation has escalated to the point where the teachers felt the need to take such a drastic step. I urge the university administration to take immediate action to address the concerns of the teachers and resolve the issue amicably, without further disrupting the academic activities of the university. I also appeal to KUTS to reconsider their decision to continue the strike and explore alternative ways to resolve their issues. It is important to remember that the ultimate goal is to provide quality education to the students, and the strike, having failed to sway the administration thus far, only serves to hinder that goal.

Samra Alam

Karachi