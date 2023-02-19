Man shot dead on way back home after dropping son to school

The father of two children was killed in a firing incident on Saturday,

Forty-year-old Pervaiz was shot and injured by unidentified suspects in the North Karachi area within the limits of the Khawaja Ajmer Nagri police station. The victim died while he was being transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Police said the incident took place when the victim was returning after dropping his son to school on Saturday morning when suspects riding a motorcycle shot him five times near his house.

The suspects managed to escape after the crime.

Police said they had seized five empty shells of a .30bore pistol from the crime scene. The deceased man used to work as a lathe machine operator and had shifted his house from Orangi Town to North Karachi eight years ago.

He had also invested money with different people in a business and police suspect that his killing could be linked to those investments or some personal enmity.

He was the father of two children. A case has been registered.

Minor killed

A 10-year-old boy was killed during firing at a wedding ceremony in the SITE area on Saturday.

Waheed Khan, son of Younus Khan, was injured after being hit by a bullet in Metroville. He was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Following the incident, police reached the area and arrested two suspects.

According to SHO Zulfiqar, a bullet was stuck in a weapon being used for celebratory gunfire at the wedding ceremony and the person who fired accidentally discharged the weapon while trying to remove the stuck bullet.

Police said the victim and the suspect were relatives of each other.

In Orangi Town, four people were injured during a clash that erupted over a personal dispute near the Khairabad area in Gulshan-e-Tauheed.

The injured persons were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where they were identified as 35-year-old Ghaffor, son of Rahim, 33-year-old Sabir, son of Shah Alam, 23-year-old Hasan Iqbal and 20-year-old Azmat, son of Shah Noorani. Further investigations are under way.

Meanwhile, unidentified suspects shot and injured a 21-year-old youth, Jahangir, son of Altaf near New Golimar within the jurisdiction of the Rizvia police station.

The incident took place over resistance during a mugging bid. The injured youth was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment and a case was registered.